Undefeated season continues for Platte Valley

(GRAHAM, Mo.) Platte Valley rolls South Holt 58-20 in the Class 1, District 16 title game to continue their undefeated season.

Earlier in the season, Platte Valley won over South Holt 35-26, but tonight, he said made baskets, focus and leadership were the keys in tonight's victory.

"The girls are focused. It starts with team goals and buying into those team goals," said Platte Valley head girls coach Tyler Pedersen. "Whenever you have a group of girls working for the same thing, that leadership really takes off."

Platte Valley's defense was another key in the district game. The team only allowed South Holt to score two points in the third quarter with freshman Maggie Collins heading the full-court defense. Collin's defense and team-leading 20 points earned Pedersen's praises after the game.

"She's so aggressive, so strong, athletic, and moves really well," said Pedersen, head girl's basketball coach of Platte Valley. "She's not afraid of contact. Sometimes that's really big in a basketball game. It can be physical, and Maggie doesn't back down from that."

Other leaders on the night were freshman Brylie Angle who had 11 points, and senior Malia Collins with 10.

"I feel like every single person on our team is a leader. We don't have one person that does everything," said Platte Valley freshman Maggie Collins. "We support each other no matter who is playing well, who's not. We always find the open person and doing what we can to win."

For South Holt, junior Rayleigh Guyer led her team with eight points.

Tonight's win marks the 27th win for Platte Valley. They will host Stanberry on Wednesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.