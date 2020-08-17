University coaches and athletes react to MIAA suspending fall sports

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After weeks of preparations and hope for a fall season, the MIAA ultimately made the call Friday to suspend fall sports until after January 1.

Talking with league leaders, the best way to describe it is this, back in March, canceling sports was a lot like ripping off a bandaid. It happened fast and it was over but this suspension of play is a slow, painful experience because they never knew when things would unfold. However, the MIAA tried everything to get a fall sports season in.

While other Division II conferences were postponed back in July, the league held on just postponing contests until October.

However, once the NCAA backed the league into a corner with strict testing measures forcing schools to juggle student-athlete/ coaches health, with budgets, and local and state guidelines.

The MIAA won't make a decision on winter sports starting until October.