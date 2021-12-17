Clear
Usman signs to continue track career at MWSU

Usman says it's an incredible opportunity, but it means something a little bit different to his family.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at Central Thursday morning, another senior athlete put pen to paper to continue their athletic career in college.

Berhe Usman will continue his track and field career close to home.

As the Central signed to head over to Missouri Western and join the Griffons track program.

“It's a big event you know, I'm going to be like one of the first people to go to college, my family so I mean that's pretty exciting. So it's close to home so that was like a big thing because I didn't really want to go somewhere like couple hours away from my family and stuff like that. So it's a very good thing to be in St. Joseph. So I mean, that was like a big plus right there. And I just know a couple people that go there and they tell me stuff so I'm excited to go into another program,” Usman said.

Temperatures today will be a bit closer to what's seasonal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon with increasing clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will continue to cool off on Saturday with highs barely making it above the freezing point. Clouds will slowly decrease Saturday morning giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool on Sunday as sunshine continues. Next week temperatures look to slowly start to warm up again with highs back in the mid 40s as sunshine and dry conditions continue.
