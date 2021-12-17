Usman signs to continue track career at MWSU

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at Central Thursday morning, another senior athlete put pen to paper to continue their athletic career in college.

Berhe Usman will continue his track and field career close to home.

As the Central signed to head over to Missouri Western and join the Griffons track program.

Usman says it's an incredible opportunity, but it means something a little bit different to his family.

“It's a big event you know, I'm going to be like one of the first people to go to college, my family so I mean that's pretty exciting. So it's close to home so that was like a big thing because I didn't really want to go somewhere like couple hours away from my family and stuff like that. So it's a very good thing to be in St. Joseph. So I mean, that was like a big plus right there. And I just know a couple people that go there and they tell me stuff so I'm excited to go into another program,” Usman said.