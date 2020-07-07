Veach: 'He (Mahomes) wants to start a dynasty, and he wants to do all those things here in Kansas City'

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have given Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes a record-shattering deal. It's a deal the Chiefs believe Mahomes deserves.

"If there was ever a player that was truly deserving of the largest contract in US sports history, it’s definitely Pat Mahomes," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said.

The record-breaking contract was something Veach and the Chiefs had been planning for more than two years.

"Pat is going to be a baseball contract and that's how good this kid is going to be," Veach said.

A 10-year deal like Mahomes' comes with some risk. It's never been done before, at least not for this price tag, but it was important for both sides to get it done.