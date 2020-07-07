Clear

Veach: 'He (Mahomes) wants to start a dynasty, and he wants to do all those things here in Kansas City'

The Kansas City Chiefs have given Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes a record-shattering deal. It's a deal the Chiefs believe Mahomes deserves.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have given Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes a record-shattering deal. It's a deal the Chiefs believe Mahomes deserves.

"If there was ever a player that was truly deserving of the largest contract in US sports history, it’s definitely Pat Mahomes," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. 

The record-breaking contract was something Veach and the Chiefs had been planning for more than two years. 

"Pat is going to be a baseball contract and that's how good this kid is going to be," Veach said. 

A 10-year deal like Mahomes' comes with some risk. It's never been done before, at least not for this price tag, but it was important for both sides to get it done.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories