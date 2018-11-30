WATCH: A dream come true for Lathrop Football

LATHROP, Mo. — The Lathrop Mules are making history this season on the gridiron, dominating opponents left and right. Earning their way to a state championship game in Columbia.

"It's a dream come true and to do it with the guys that I've played with my whole life, my best friends,” senior Justin Wright said. “It's something we dreamed about."

The Mules are a win away from claiming a state championship. A goal this senior class has had for a long time. In order to do that, they had to defeat a program that had not lost a Missouri state playoff game since 2010.

"We knew when we were in middle school that if we wanted to play for state we'd have to play Lamar,” Tristan Blair said. “To be able to beat them was a huge step for us."

Now the Mules turn the focus to the number one ranked team in class two.

"Blair Oaks is a totally foreign animal to them,” Lathrop head coach Chris Holt said. “They're not real big like we are but they've got a lot of speed and they run to the football."

Though Friday is a school day, the team expects a good crowd in Columbia.

"To have the whole town shut down, it's a really big deal and something we've really looked forward to,” Wright said.

"Know that we have the whole town on our back to support us,” Blair added. “Having that kind of support is awesome cause we know that we're going to be loud, there's going to be fans cheering us on and it's going to just be great energy."

Despite it being the first time appearance in a state championship game, playing in a venue as large as Memorial stadium and playing the top team in class two, the boys don't think it'll phase them.

"We've played with confidence all year long and we know that we're playing a good team in blair oaks, so we're ready for the challenge," Wright said.

Blair added, “It's me and my guys versus them and I trust every single one of my guys to get it done."