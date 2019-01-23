Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WATCH: A parent's perspective

So much talk is about the players on a team, but what about the ones who gave them the opportunity to play? Hear from the parents of the St. Joseph girls on the Northwest Women's basketball team to get their perspective on what it's like to root for Bearcats in Griffon country.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — So much talk is about the players on a team, but what about the ones who gave them the opportunity to play? Hear from the parents of the St. Joseph girls on the Northwest Women's basketball team to get their perspective on what it's like to root for Bearcats in Griffon country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 5°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events