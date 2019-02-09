Clear
WATCH: Bernard siblings find their way atop D2 basketball

Both Diego and Daejah Bernard were stand-outs at the high school level in St. Joseph. So it's no surprise they both landed on great college basketball programs. But the two are in a rare spot, both teams, Drury women and Northwest men, rank no.1 in Division II college basketball.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 8:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Both Diego and Daejah Bernard were stand-outs at the high school level in St. Joseph. So it's no surprise they both landed on great college basketball programs. But the two are in a rare spot. Both of their teams, the Drury women and Northwest men, rank no.1 in Division II college basketball. 

Snow chances become likely as a disturbance moves through the area late Saturday night and early Sunday. Snow is expected to begin after 3 a.m. and stick around through the morning hours on Sunday. There is the possibility that some snow mixes with a wintry mix of rain and sleet.
