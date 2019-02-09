WATCH: Bernard siblings find their way atop D2 basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Both Diego and Daejah Bernard were stand-outs at the high school level in St. Joseph. So it's no surprise they both landed on great college basketball programs. But the two are in a rare spot. Both of their teams, the Drury women and Northwest men, rank no.1 in Division II college basketball.
