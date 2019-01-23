WATCH: Brooke-Lynn Rush leads St. Joseph girl's wrestling

ST. JOSEPH — For years, the sport of wrestling has been mostly known for being a boys sport. After MSHSAA announced the addition of girl's wrestling last spring, it changed everything. One local wrestler is leading the way for girl's wrestling here in St. Joseph.

"I thought it was good timing for her," Benton head wrestling coach Brad Hubbard said. "I thought it was great for us because we have one of the elite girl wrestlers in the state of Missouri right now, if not the country."

Brooke-Lynn Rush is a senior girl's wrestler at Benton. But there is more to Rush than just her being a girl wrestler. She's the face of girl's wrestling in St. Joseph.

"Her track record, her experience, her time spent at the national level, it's second to none," Hubbard said.

Rush is a top-15 wrestler nationally and ranked first in the state of Missouri in her weight-class. Aside from Rush being at the top of her game, she wants to change the perception of wrestling for girls.

"Everyone always says wrestling is like a dumb sport, but I think that wrestling is the hardest sport anyone could ever do," Rush said.

That's what makes wrestling so appealing for Rush and many other girls.

Wrestling is going to make my life, I feel, easier," Rush adds. "I've already gone through so much in my life, that it's already made me physically and mentally so strong. I feel like I could get through anything."

For all the girls that are thinking about wrestling, Rush has a simple message.

"No matter what, you could do it," Rush said. "Like it did it, I wrestled boys all three of my years, I'm still wrestling with them in practice. No matter if you're a boy or girl, you could get through all four years, I promise."