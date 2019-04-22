(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — A picture perfect day at Kauffman Stadium for Central Baseball, the Indians grab the win over St. James Academy 4-2.

As one could imagine, it was a dream come true for the players and coaches to be able to play a game at a stadium they grew up watching.

"Ever since I've come here, I've always wanted to play on the field," senior Skylar Kanascky said.

Head coach of the Indians, Brent Seifert added, "It's pretty special for everybody. Especially being around here and being a Royals fan, seeing hundreds and hundreds of baseball games, whether it be here or on TV. It was fun, it was a great time, the atmosphere was good, so it was exciting."