WATCH: Chiefs' Damien Williams making the most of the opportunity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From entering training camp as a fringe player, to becoming one of the most valuable offensive players on the Kansas City Chiefs. Damien Williams is making the most of this special opportunity.

"The whole journey from getting hurt, coming here and having the Chiefs actually take a chance on me and being in the position that I'm in now,” Williams said. “It's something that I can't really speak on and I think that's why you see it in the way I play."

The way he's played and his patience has earned him the spot he's in now.

"You want to be in the position where you can be the man, and I am in the position right now to be that man and I am just going to continue to do what I am doing," Williams said.

Kareem Hunt was the football version of a closer, finishing out games on the ground with a big lead. Following Hunt's release in week 13, questions arose as to whether the Chiefs would shop for a running back or stick with the guys they had. Coach Reid always knew the replacement was coming within.

"I thought we were going to be OK there. Not only by numbers, because the other guys are good players, too,” Andy Reid said. “We felt the same thing, if Damien (Williams) had an opportunity, you'd see what you have been able to see here."

Aside from the talent Williams has on the field, he believes his effort may be his best attribute that helps the team.

"I'm letting that all out each time I am on the field,” Williams said. “Guys see that, and guys feel that. If it is real and it is genuine, people feed off of that."