WATCH: Chief's Eric Fisher reacts to his first Pro Bowl nod

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:27 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few Chiefs are headed to their first Pro Bowl in 2019. Among those few is veteran left tackle Eric Fisher, who is finally developing into the steady left tackle the Chiefs have hoped for.

"It's definitely fun to get the texts, get the calls and you know just people been behind me since day one, you know, real excited for me,” Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher said.

It's been a journey since day one for the former number one overall draft pick. With high expectations coming out of Central Michigan, the left tackled struggled. In his rookie year, Pro Football Focus ranked him 70th out of 76 offensive tackles. Despite the tough start. year after year, Fisher made progress.

"I guess it really doesn't matter to me where I started,” Fisher said. “I think the biggest thing that I've stayed consistent with is I want to keep improving each and every year and you know I think I can say personally for myself I think that's happened."

In 2018, Fisher found himself in a Pro Football Focus team of the week award. He also only gave up 2 sacks in 516 pass attempts for the Chiefs. Unfortunately due to the position he plays, the upswing in play over the past few years goes unnoticed.

"It's part of our make-up, especially as offensive lineman,” Fisher said. “Not getting recognized usually throughout the season, we get locked into doing what we do."

As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
