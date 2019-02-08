WATCH: Chiefs' Spagnuolo the right fit for KC according to former player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former New York Giants defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Dave Tollefson played for new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in 2007. The year the Giants won the Super Bowl. Tollefson believes Spagnuolo will fit in great in Kansas City.
