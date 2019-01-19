Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WATCH: Chiefs aren't buying into Patriots "decline"

The Patriots make their 8th consecutive AFC Championship game appearance this Sunday at Arrowhead. Add that to a resume that boasts five Super Bowls and two future hall of famers, the Chiefs aren't buying into the Patriots "decline."

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Patriots make their 8th consecutive AFC Championship game appearance this Sunday at Arrowhead. Add that to a resume that boasts five Super Bowls and two future hall of famers, the Chiefs aren't buying into the Patriots "decline."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 5-8 inches expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events