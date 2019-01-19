KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Patriots make their 8th consecutive AFC Championship game appearance this Sunday at Arrowhead. Add that to a resume that boasts five Super Bowls and two future hall of famers, the Chiefs aren't buying into the Patriots "decline."
