Clear

WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak to the media

WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak to the media

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 10:50 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak to the media Wednesday.

Click here to watch. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
For your Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events