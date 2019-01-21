WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks day after AFC Championship Game loss

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks day after AFC Championship Game loss.
New England beat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime Sunday night.
Click here to watch Reid's news conference.
