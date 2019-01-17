WATCH: Chiefs see significance in honoring Lamar Hunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in Kansas City Chiefs history, they host the AFC Championship game. More importantly, they have a chance to bring home the trophy named after the Chiefs' founder Lamar Hunt.

"To get that, like you said, to Clark and that we haven't gotten that trophy before and so for us to kind of bring it back home in a sense, would be truly an honor for me and this team,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “To not only bring to Clark but this whole community."

Mahomes adds the honoring of the franchises history helps the young guys understand the significance of this opportunity.

“They take us through the whole history,” Mahomes said. “We come over to the museum we have in the stadium, they take us through how he made the AFL I mean pretty much from scratch and had this vision and he made, which is now the AFC and kind of combined with the NFL and made this beautiful league."

The leader of the Chiefs on the sidelines, Andy Reid reflects on the chance they have this coming Sunday.

"Lamar Hunt was special,” Reid said. “So I think it was special to the National Football League and then special if he's your father. And So I have the opportunity to work with his kids and Clark in particular. I understand the importance of that."

Mahomes adds, “Do whatever you can to kind of bring honor to him and that family as they've kind of helped make us a place to play and have fun and love the sport that we play.”

If the Chiefs do bring home the Lamar Hunt trophy, they'll head to the Super Bowl for the first time, since Super Bowl IV.