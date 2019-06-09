WATCH: Golfers honored at Bob Tietz Memorial Tournament

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Fourth Annual Bob Tietz Memorial Golf Scholarship Tournament was held Saturday at Fairview Golf Course. It not only celebrated the life of Bob Tietz, but honored senior golfers Mia Silkett and Zack Hayes with two $1,000 college-scholarships.
