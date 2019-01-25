WATCH: Highlights from North Platte Invitational

DEARBORN, Mo. — The weather pushed some high school tournament games around and even cancelled some, but it wasn't enough to stop the North Platte Invitational.
SCORES:
Mound CIty (B) 76 — Northland Christian 53.
Mound City (G) 35 — North Platte 28.
Plattsburg (B) 75 — West Platte 61.
Plattsburg (G) 68 — Central Academy 17.
