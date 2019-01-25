WATCH: Highlights from North Platte Invitational

Clear
The weather pushed some high school tournament games around and even cancelled some, but it wasn't enough to stop the North Platte Invitational.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

DEARBORN, Mo. — The weather pushed some high school tournament games around and even cancelled some, but it wasn't enough to stop the North Platte Invitational.

SCORES:

Mound CIty (B) 76 — Northland Christian 53.

Mound City (G) 35 — North Platte 28.

Plattsburg (B) 75 — West Platte 61.

Plattsburg (G) 68 — Central Academy 17.

**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
