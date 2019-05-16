Clear

WATCH: LeBlond baseball's redemption

The LeBlond baseball team went through a four-year stretch of losing in the district championship game. This year, the senior class that experienced every one of those heartbreaking conclusions, pulled through and won a district championship.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) The LeBlond baseball team went through a four-year stretch of losing in the district championship game. This year, the senior class that experienced every one of those heartbreaking conclusions, pulled through and won a district championship. Even with lower numbers on the roster.

LeBlond faces Scotland County 4:30 p.m. Monday in Memphis, Missouri in the first round of the state sectional. 

