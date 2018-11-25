WATCH: Mound City wins 2018, 8-man Show-Me Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mound City defeats Worth County in a rematch of the 2011 8-Man “Show-Me Bowl” by score of 36-32. The win earns the Panthers their 7th state championship.

Dylan Marrs led the way for the Panthers with 105 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. TJ Hopkins followed with 62 of his own along with 2 touchdowns.

For Worth County, Caleb Parman was responsible for all 5 Tiger touchdowns with 212 rushing yards.