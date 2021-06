(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check out the first episode of the new KQ2 show: Mustangs Saturday.

The show will run every Saturday at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and talks all about the St. Joseph Mustangs.

The first episode includes:

—Return to Phil Welch

—Opening Day Celebration

—Former Lafayette standouts Ike Book and Cole Slibowski reunite this summer

—Pro wrestlers take over the stadium

Click HERE to watch the first show.