(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check out the newest episode of the new KQ2 show: Mustangs Saturday.

The show will run every Saturday at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and talks all about the St. Joseph Mustangs.

This episode includes:

— St. Joe Baseball HoF inductee

— Steve D'Amico returns to Phil Welch

— Savannah 5 reunite

— Mustangs help grow the game of softball

— Voice of Phil Welch

Click HERE to watch the first show.