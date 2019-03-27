WATCH: No. 1 Northwest advances to Final Four

EVANSVILLE, In. -- Much closer than the No. 1 ranked Northwest men’s basketball team expected, escaping an Elite Eight victory over Mercyhurst, 55-51.

Freshman Diego Bernard was unable to play due to a soft tissue injury in his leg. Leaving Northwest with one of their key starters. The injury bug bit again in the second half, Joey Witthus left the game with a lower body injury. The status of both players are currently unknown for Wednesday.

Xavier Rhodes, Kirk Finley and Tyler Dougherty all played key minutes with the injuries, but none more impressive than Trevor Hudgins. The redshirt-freshman dropped 20-points on the day with 15 of those coming in the second half.

“I don’t think he dominated a game for ten minutes and won the game offensively, like he did today,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “He had this look like we’re going to win. That’s a look that’s exciting as a coach cause then it makes you look like you can coach a little bit.”

Northwest takes on St. Anselm 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with a trip to the NCAA DII Championship on the line.