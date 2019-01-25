Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WATCH: No. 2 Bearcats dominate Lopers

(Northwest Athletics) – The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team moved to 18-0 on the season with a 85-57 road victory over the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KEARNEY, Neb. (Northwest Athletics) – The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team moved to 18-0 on the season with a 85-57 road victory over the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Thursday.

Freshman Diego Bernard stuffed the stat sheet with a pair of career highs in points (21) and rebounds (8). Bernard also added two assists and two steals as Northwest won its ninth consecutive road game.

Senior Joey Witthus tallied a game-high 23 points on 7-of-9 field goals. Witthus also went 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

The Bearcats shot 57.1 percent from the floor. Northwest drained 19-of-30 shots in the opening half and cooled off by making only 13-of-26 field goals in the second half.

Northwest will travel to Fort Hays State on Saturday. Tip is set for 4 p.m. in Hays, Kansas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -13°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -12°
**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events