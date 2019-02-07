Clear
WATCH: Northwest's Eaton brings toughness in rebuild

When Northwest women's head coach Austin Meyer took over the program last year, he wanted to rebuild the program with a tough edge. One of the first things he did was recruit former Mound City stand-out Kendey Eaton from North Central Missouri College. During her short time so far at Northwest, she has set the tone when it comes to work ethic and toughness.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Northwest Women's basketball head coach Austin Meyer took over the program last year, he wanted to rebuild the program with a tough edge. One of the first things he did was recruit former Mound City stand-out Kendey Eaton from North Central Missouri College. During her short time so far at Northwest, she has set the tone when it comes to work ethic and toughness.

A strong cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday bringing colder air into the area. That cold air will stay with us until the end of the week.
