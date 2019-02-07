WATCH: Northwest's Eaton brings toughness in rebuild

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Northwest Women's basketball head coach Austin Meyer took over the program last year, he wanted to rebuild the program with a tough edge. One of the first things he did was recruit former Mound City stand-out Kendey Eaton from North Central Missouri College. During her short time so far at Northwest, she has set the tone when it comes to work ethic and toughness.
