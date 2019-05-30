WATCH: SJC's Dylan Zug sings to Riverland CC

Clear
Posted: May 30, 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — St. Joseph Christian's Dylan Zug signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and baseball career at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota. 

Zug, a key contributor to the Lion baseball team, is excited about the opportunity to play college baseball.

"It's been my dream to play at the next level since I was a kid and I think I'm ready to start playing at that level," Zug said.

