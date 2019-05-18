Clear

WATCH: Savannah baseball embark on state sectionals

The Savannah baseball team is 23-1 on the season so far with an MEC championship and a Class 4 District 16 championship. They embark on the final stretch of the season with the MSHSAA state sectionals.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah baseball team is 23-1 on the season so far with an MEC championship and a Class 4 District 16 championship. They embark on the final stretch of the season with the MSHSAA state sectionals. 

For the seniors on Savannah's baseball team, they are just four-wins away from realizing their childhood goal.

Additional rainfall is on the way overnight with a few embedded thunderstorms. While the overall severe threat is low, there is a chance of some gusty winds and hail with the strongest storms, mainly north and west of St. Joseph. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.
