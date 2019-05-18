(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah baseball team is 23-1 on the season so far with an MEC championship and a Class 4 District 16 championship. They embark on the final stretch of the season with the MSHSAA state sectionals.
For the seniors on Savannah's baseball team, they are just four-wins away from realizing their childhood goal.
Related Content
- WATCH: Savannah baseball embark on state sectionals
- Savannah baseball keeps winning ways going
- WATCH: LeBlond baseball's redemption
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond and Savannah baseball win district championships
- East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44
- WATCH: Central Baseball wins at the "K"
- Savannah knocks off Kirksville to advance to state softball quarterfinals
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
Scroll for more content...