WATCH: Savannah baseball heads to state

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — Savannah baseball returns to the MSHSAA State Championships for the first-time since 2012.
Savannah plays Westminster Christian Academy 6:30 p.m. Thursday in O'Fallon. The winner of the game plays the winner of Helias Catholic and St. Francis Borgia in the Class 4 final. The losers of both of those games play in a third-place game.
