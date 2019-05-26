Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

WATCH: Savannah baseball heads to state

Savannah baseball returns to the MSHSAA State Championships for the first-time since 2012.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — Savannah baseball returns to the MSHSAA State Championships for the first-time since 2012.

Savannah plays Westminster Christian Academy 6:30 p.m. Thursday in O'Fallon. The winner of the game plays the winner of Helias Catholic and St. Francis Borgia in the Class 4 final. The losers of both of those games play in a third-place game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Much of the area is in a slight risk for severe weather for Saturday night. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns but there is a low chance of an isolated tornado. Some heavy rainfall is also likely so the potential for flooding is very high. With holiday weekend festivities ongoing, it is important you have ways to receive weather information if your plans take you outside this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events