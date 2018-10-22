WATCH: Sorfonden makes the most of life following cancer battle

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Harlan, Iowa native, Michael Sorfonden, is living the dream of playing football for Northwest Missouri State.

"Both of my parents actually graduated from Northwest and it's where they met," Michael said. "I've been a bearcat fan my whole life."

For Michael's parents, it was exciting to see their son dawn the green and white.

"When he was accepted and recruited to come to Northwest Missouri State University it was just a thrill for mark and I," Michael's mother, Jani said.

But playing for the bearcats was almost not a dream come true. Just 10 days before his second birthday, Michael was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"[It was] devastating, just any parent that talks about their child having a major illness," Jani said.

"You're heart just drops, it just was tough," Michael's father Mark said.

Though Michael wasn't at the age to comprehend what was happening, he does remember points in the treatment process.

"One of the biggest memories was, I was sitting there crying asking the doctors and nurses, why are you guys doing this?" Michael said. "Everyone started crying in the room it was a pretty emotional time and my parents and family members still talk about it to this day."

His mother added, "It would just rip your heart out as a parent but knowing they were doing it to get him better and in the end he will have a success rate."

A month after his diagnosis, his cancer went into remission and after 3 and a half years, he was done with chemo therapy. His story caught the eyes of many. Including his current coach, Harlan native and cancer survivor, Joel Osborn.

"What I remember about Michael was he was the kid that had already beaten cancer by the time he was little," Osborn said. "So I always had a lot of respect for him."

Michael had always looked up to Osborn growing up.

"I remember watching him play basketball baseball and football when he was in high school and I followed his career here at Northwest when he played quarterback," Michael said. "So once he started recruiting me, it was a pretty cool experience to kind of follow in his footsteps."

Now that Michael has followed a similar path the coach he's looked up to for so many years, he doesn't look back.

"It makes me realize how lucky I am, every time I put on my helmet even for practice to go lift weights, for a game I just thank God I am able to do these things."

When his coach and parents watch Michael on the field, they know how special the journey has been.

"Michael's proof if you're a positive person, that you can overcome anything in life," Osborn said.