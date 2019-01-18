WATCH: Still just a return specialist?

The Chiefs offense has broken records all season long. Not only with a first year starting quarterback and a great offensive line, but an assortment of offensive weapons at Patrick Mahomes disposal. Including the dynamic Tyreek Hill who had a career year. But remember when Jaguars corner back Jalen Ramsey had this to say back in week 5?

"He made all-pro as a return specialist - let's get that right - as a return specialist his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist - return specialist," Ramsey said.

In 2018, the return specialist, Tyreek Hill, made the All-Pro team while Ramsey was left off. His accolade wasn't for his return skills, it was for being the most dynamic offensive weapon in the National Football League.

"He took on a personal challenge this off season and wanted to improve on his route running," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said.

That hard work paid off. Ranking 4th in the NFL in receiving yards at 1,479 on only 87 receptions. He ranks 4th in receiving touchdowns at 12, and averages 17-yards per reception. Coach Bieniemy says that progress comes from his attitude toward the game.

"He's a kid that takes everything, not so much that he takes it personal but he accepts the challenge of always trying to improve who he is and what he's about," Bieniemy said.

With Hill's recent success as a true receiving threat, the Patriots will keep a close eye on number 10.

"You are going against a good football coaches there," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "So, they will have a plan for it and how you handle that. That is the next challenge. That's what he is focused on."

Hill has performed well against New England in his career, but Bieniemy is hoping he'll get to see Hill torching defenses in February.

"It's been fun watching him, so I just want to make sure that we can continue watching what he does after this week as well."