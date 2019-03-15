WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu ready to lead new look Chiefs defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was no doubt who the Chiefs want leading the new look defense in the future. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was officially introduced to the Chiefs Kingdom in a news conference, Thursday.

"We’re super excited about Tyrann and one of the things that was really interesting when we started this free agency process with Coach (Steve) Spagnuolo was I remember him coming down to the office after we gave him a list of safeties to watch," general manager Brett Veach said. "He would go down the list and he would say strengths and weaknesses and, ‘I like this guy,’ this and that, ‘here’s what he can do, here’s what he can’t do.’ He got to (Tyrann) and he said, ‘I’m struggling to find what he can’t do.’ I said, ‘Say no more, we’re going to get him.’"

"A great opportunity, obviously they have a great football program and my biggest job is to come here, be a leader, try to make plays on and off the football field and put my hand in the pile and help us win some games,” Mathieu said.

During last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high flying offense captured the eyes of fans across the country. It also caught the eye of the 'Honey Badger.'

“I wanted to come to a team that had great talent, great core players, a lot of their core players are still young, closer to my age,” Mathieu said. “I think that had a lot to do with the decision as well. Anytime you can play for an organization that has a great history. Obviously, a great quarterback that’s really going to take this league over, really by storm. Really this was a no-brainer for me and my family.”

With an already busy offseason, coach Reid said he mentioned to Mathieu, he was just the beginning of the revamp.

"He’s coming in fresh with the rest of the guys and they’re going to build this thing together along with the coaching staff," Reid said. "Normally if you have good players and good coaches, normally you have success. We feel like we’re right there and heading in that direction.”