WATCH: Western Softball's sweet reason for success

(ST. JOSEPH) — Missouri Western Softball is currently on a 12-game winning streak, the longest for the program since 2015. The team has pitched lights out with a 1.17 ERA and hitting well with a batting average of .336, but the reason for the win streak may have to do with something a little more sweet.

Legendary basketball coach Pat Riley once said, "A champion needs a motivation above and beyond winning." What exactly is Missouri Western Softball's motivation?

Ice cream.

"If we win the double header, then we go for ice cream," Western Softball head coach Jen Bagley Trotter said.

"The calories aren't really the best but it's nice because who doesn't like ice cream," Western junior pitcher Kenzie Hilzer said.

Senior Morgan Frost added, "A good meal and some ice cream after a game, can't really go wrong."

A 16-year tradition has become even more common this year with the 12-game win streak spanning 6-straight double header sweeps. At this point, it seems like it's the only thing the girls think about after a sweep.

"I mean I'm walking into the huddle and I can hear them already starting to go, 'Braums, Braums, Braums,'" Trotter said.

Frost added, "We don't even give her a chance to tell us, we just look at her and scream ice cream."

The team believes it's the secret to winning as well

" I feel like it helps a little bit you know? A little incentive," Frost said

All the fun and jokes aside, Trotter does truly believe the ice cream treats after sweeps is good for girls during a long season.

"You don't really have enough time to relish the wins because right away you're looking for tomorrow and what we have to do for tomorrow," Trotter said. "So it's just a way for us to celebrate that win a little bit longer before we have to get back to work."