(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Whit Merrifield was 0-3 headed into his fourth and final at-bat of Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Needing a hit to keep his 30-game hitting streak alive. In the 7th inning, Merrifield hit a bunt down the 3rd base line to get on base and make it 31-game in-a-row with a hit. That is now a Royals franchise record previously held by George Brett.
Related Content
- WATCH: Whit Merrifield breaks George Brett's 30-game hitting streak record
- Whit Merrifield steps into leadership role in Royals clubhouse
- Merrifield gets contract extension from Royals
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak
- St. Joseph Mustangs break attendance record for 2018
- Defense shines for the Chiefs on a record breaking day
- HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball extends win-streak to eight
- WATCH: A parent's perspective
- Lady Griffs extend home win streak to three beating MSSU 69-57.
- WATCH: Still just a return specialist?
Scroll for more content...