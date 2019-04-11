Clear

WATCH: Whit Merrifield breaks George Brett's 30-game hitting streak record

Video courtesy of Fox Sports Kansas City.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Whit Merrifield was 0-3 headed into his fourth and final at-bat of Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Needing a hit to keep his 30-game hitting streak alive. In the 7th inning, Merrifield hit a bunt down the 3rd base line to get on base and make it 31-game in-a-row with a hit. That is now a Royals franchise record previously held by George Brett.

