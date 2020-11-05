Washburn cancels Saturday's football scrimmage with Northwest due to positive COVID-19 tests

(TOPEKA, Kan.) According to a release from the Washburn University athletic department, Saturday's scrimmage against Northwest has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Washburn football team has 15 positive tests and with contact tracing, the Ichabods will not have enough players at different positions to play in the game Saturday or the game next weekend against Central Missouri.

Following NCAA protocols, the Ichabod football team and coaching staff were tested on Wednesday morning and testing results returned today showed the positive tests.

"Our players did a very good job of preparing to play the two games," Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig said. "We had good practices and we were excited to see our guys compete against NWMSU and Central Missouri. We are disappointed that we can't play games. I am thankful that our administration and the athletic department gave us the opportunity to prepare for two games. We look forward to working with our players during the spring semester and getting ready for a full season in the fall of 2021."

Washburn's game against Central Missouri on Nov. 14 has also been canceled.