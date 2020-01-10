Washburn knocks off Griffons in MIAA play Thursday

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— The Washburn Ichabods uses free throws to knock off Missouri Western Thursday night in Topeka.
Washburn went 26-of-32 from the line in the 86-76 victory.
For Missouri Western, Tyrell Carroll finished with 23 points and Tyus Millhollin added in 22 points.
Griffons take on Emporia State Saturday afternoon.
