Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Washburn knocks off Griffons in MIAA play Thursday

The Washburn Ichabods uses free throws to knock off Missouri Western Thursday night in Topeka.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— The Washburn Ichabods uses free throws to knock off Missouri Western Thursday night in Topeka.

Washburn went 26-of-32 from the line in the 86-76 victory. 

For Missouri Western, Tyrell Carroll finished with 23 points and Tyus Millhollin added in 22 points.

Griffons take on Emporia State Saturday afternoon. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories