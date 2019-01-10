Washburn takes down Griffon men and women basketball in home double header

ST. JOSEPH, Mo - The Missouri Western men’s and women’s basketball team played host to Washburn Wednesday night and had tough go as the Ichabod’s took both games from the Griffons.

The Griffons held a 40-35 lead going into halftime, making nine three pointers on 45 percent shooting.

The Griffons remained in control through most of the second half, stretching their lead to eight on a Bryan Hudson layup with 6:25 to play in regulation.

With 16 seconds remaining in the fourth, Hightower's free throw put the Griffons up 86-84.

Washburn's David Salach scored with six seconds left to tie the game at 86, which sent the game into overtime.

In overtime Washburn's Jalen Lewis was fouled on the Ichabod's final possession, sending him to the free-throw line tied at 94 apiece.

Lewis converted the first free-throw attempt, but missed the second.

Hightower pulled down the rebound before launching a 70-foot attempt that rattled off the rim, sealing the 95-94 win for Washburn.

Lavon Hightower led all scorers at the half with 15 points. Tyrell Carroll also had 10 points in the first half. The Griffons set a program record with 19-made three pointers. 95 points is the most the team has scored since their 97-point mark in 2014.

Lady Griffons:

Missouri Western Women's Basketball (7-7, 2-3 MIAA) lost for the first time in its last four home games on Wednesday. Washburn outscored the Griffons by 12 in the second quarter, defeating the Griffons 65-54.

Brittany Atkins led the Griffons in scoring with 16 points on 50 percent shooting. Jessica Davies finished with 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Emporia State will come to St. Joseph for another double header on Saturday, starting with the women's game at 2:00 p.m. and the men's game beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the MWSU fieldhouse.