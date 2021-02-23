Washburn tops Bearcats in MIAA play Tuesday

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team fell to Washburn, 56-43 in the first of this week's three games.

The Ichabods jumped out to a 7-0 lead, making their first three attempted field goals. A pair of Molly Hartnett free throws and a Jayna Green layup pulled the Bearcats within 9-4, but Washburn continued to push to a 12-4 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bearcats finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to pull within 17-10 on baskets from Hartnett and Mallory McConkey and two free throws from Jayna Green before Washburn's Lauren Cassaday made a put back layup at the buzzer. Washburn kept Northwest at a safe distance throughout the second quarter to take a 32-15 lead at the half.

The Bearcats started to claw their way back into the game in the third quarter, going on a 15-0 run to pull within 35-30 with just under three minutes in the quarter. A Washburn layup and a made free throw with fifteen seconds remaining gave Washburn the 38-30 lead heading into the final period.

The Bearcats and Ichabods traded baskets back and forth in the fourth quarter, giving Washburn the 45-37 advantage with 4:34 left in the game. Back-to-back Washburn baskets followed by two Ichabod free throws gave the visitors a 54-37 lead with 1:38 remaining.

Free throws from Jayna Green and Caely Kesten and timely defensive pressure brought the Bearcats within 54-43 with 59.0 seconds on the clock. But the Washburn lead was too great for Northwest to overcome, giving the Ichabods a 56-43 victory.

Northwest is back in Bearcat Arena for a matchup with Nebraska-Kearney. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.