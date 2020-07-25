Clear

Washington QB and former Kansas City Chief Alex Smith approved for football workouts

Washington quarterback and former Kansas City Chief Alex Smith has been given the "OK" by medical professionals to move forward with football workouts and activities.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 10:54 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

WASHINGTON, - Washington quarterback and former Kansas City Chief Alex Smith has been given the "OK" by medical professionals to move forward with football workouts and activities. Smith suffered what most would consider a career ending leg injury by fracturing his tibia and fibula in 2018.

According to reports by ESPN, Smith is going through coronavirus tests and plans to report Monday to the team’s facilities for a physical and additional testing.

Smith did proceed through another round of CT scans and X-rays to check on any lingering infections or issues ESPN reports. Over the next week the quarterback and his family along with the franchise will decide on what his role will be during training camp.

Smith's (36) current contract goes through 2022 and is one of four quarterbacks on the roster.

Alex Smith was a number one overall pick in 2005 of the San Francisco 49ers, then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 winning back to back AFC West titles in 2016-17. Smith was then traded to Washington in 2018.

In his 13 years in the NFL, Smith has thrown for 34,068 passing yards, with 193 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 62.4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Friday had another warm start across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the lower 90's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories