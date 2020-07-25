Washington QB and former Kansas City Chief Alex Smith approved for football workouts

WASHINGTON, - Washington quarterback and former Kansas City Chief Alex Smith has been given the "OK" by medical professionals to move forward with football workouts and activities. Smith suffered what most would consider a career ending leg injury by fracturing his tibia and fibula in 2018.

According to reports by ESPN, Smith is going through coronavirus tests and plans to report Monday to the team’s facilities for a physical and additional testing.

Smith did proceed through another round of CT scans and X-rays to check on any lingering infections or issues ESPN reports. Over the next week the quarterback and his family along with the franchise will decide on what his role will be during training camp.

Smith's (36) current contract goes through 2022 and is one of four quarterbacks on the roster.

Alex Smith was a number one overall pick in 2005 of the San Francisco 49ers, then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 winning back to back AFC West titles in 2016-17. Smith was then traded to Washington in 2018.

In his 13 years in the NFL, Smith has thrown for 34,068 passing yards, with 193 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 62.4.