Clear

Week 1 High School Football podcast

The high school football season is here and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert sits down with Chris Roush to discuss this week's games.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 9:17 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The high school football season is here and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert sits down with KQ2's Chris Roush to discuss this week's games.

Click here to listen to the full podcast. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
We'll have some on & off again rain chances Friday into Saturday, but it will be cloudy for the most part. The cloud cover and rain will keep us on the cool side with our temperatures in the middle 70s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events