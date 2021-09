(PLATTSBURG, Mo) The Plattsburg Tigers hosted the undefeated West Platte Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays scored first in this one, but the Tigers Isaia Howard's 65-yard Kickoff Return help set the Tigers up for the tying score.

But West Platte pulls ahead and takes this one 35-16.

Plattsburg (0-3) will travel to North Platte (0-3) in Week 4, and West Platte (3-0) will travel to Lawson (0-3).