West Platte gets back into the win column against Lathrop

(WESTON, Mo) The West Platte Blue Jays hosted Lathrop Mules in week 6 of the regular season.
In a low scoring game, West Platte wins 14-7.
West Platte (5-1) will take on North Platte (0-6) next week, and Lathrop (0-6) will take on Lawson (2-4)
The West Platte Blue Jays hosted Lathrop Mules in week 6 of the regular season. In a low scoring game, West Platte holds on to win 14-7.
(WESTON, Mo) The West Platte Blue Jays hosted Lathrop Mules in week 6 of the regular season.
In a low scoring game, West Platte wins 14-7.
West Platte (5-1) will take on North Platte (0-6) next week, and Lathrop (0-6) will take on Lawson (2-4)