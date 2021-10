(WESTON, Mo) (#8) West Platt Blue Jays hosted the (#7) Hamilton Hornets in week 8.

This one went back and forth, Hamilton finding themselves up by 10 in the first half. But the Blue Jays able to come back and take the win 38-29.

Next week the Blue Jays (7-1) will host Mid-Buchanan (8-0) for a chance at a share of the KCI title, and the Hornets (5-3) will travel to Lawson (2-6).