WATCH: Lafayette alum Diego Bernard makes collge debut with Northwest in St. Joseph

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Men's Basketball looks to bounce back following an early exit in the last year's regional. In doing so, they begin the season this weekend in St. Joseph at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Civic Arena. For one Bearcat freshman, he'll make his college debut in his hometown.

“Going back to st. joe is going to be a good time,” Northwest freshman and Lafayette alum Diego Bernard said. “Got a lot of family and friends down there and they are excited for our season this year."

His coach is excited to see him in that environment this weekend.

"He's got an attitude that we absolutely love where he's super competitive," Northwest head men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum said. "You kind of call him an alpha."

Bernard’s competitiveness developed before he got to Northwest. Playing almost any sport that would allow him to play. Instead of playing multiple sports, Bernard gets to focus on his basketball craft.

"I'm shooting every other day get up 100 shots, three's, a day and doing ball handling drills," Bernard said.

McCollum adds, "Now that he's focused on this, I think you'll see his skill level will drastically improve and has so far."

Despite his elite talent, coach McCollum won’t set expectations too high.

"There's going to be mistakes. play through those mistakes but keep a positive attitude and try to make your teammates better."