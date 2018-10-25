Western Football's next step toward the future

Clear

Saturday afternoon, Western football looks to take the next step in the rebuild process against 6-2, Pittsburg State.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Saturday afternoon, Western football looks to take the next step in the rebuild process against 6-2, Pittsburg State.

"Any win in the MIAA is huge I think,” Senior linebacker James Huskey said. “Getting a win over this program would definitely be big. Put us up to 6-3, haven't been there in a while."

Senior running back Derek Gray Jr. adds, "To grab one against Pitt is going to be a huge one. We know that Saturday's going to be a dog fight but we've been preparing all week and we'll be ready to go."

In the past two seasons, Western started out 4-2 only to falter to 0-5 the rest of the way. This year, the Griffs got to that 4-2 mark and now sit at 5-3 with three-games to play and a new mindset to finish strong.

“I think that last year we maybe last year we took a couple games lighter than we should have but this year is a lot different mindset," Gray Jr. said.

Huskey adds, “The togetherness of this team this year is nothing like I've been a part of. This year, everybody is for eachother right now. Feels good to be a part of that."

Head coach Matt Williamson adds the team's mentality has been a big focal point this year.

"I want to put them in an uncomfortable position and feel like they have to grow in some area in their life every single day so that we're always growing on the football field as well too."

