Western Softball's Frost wins MIAA weekly award

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – Missouri Western softball continues winning, despite not even playing on the diamond this week. Senior left fielder Morgan Frost was named MIAA Hitter of the Week for the second time this season. Frost helped lead the Griffons to a 6-0 record last week, part of a 12-game winning streak the team is currently on.

At the dish, Frost is batting .500 and slugging .769 through the six-consecutive wins. Frost went 13-for-26 at the plate with six extra-base hits, five of them doubles. She drove in eight runs and scored six.

Western returns to action April 26 and 27, hosting Washburn and Emporia State respectively, to wrap up the regular season.