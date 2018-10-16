Clear

Western Volleyball falls to Northwest Tuesday night

In a battle of rivals, Northwest volleyball outlasts Western in five sets, 3-2. Northwest won by set scores of 22-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:59 PM

Northwest (18-5 overall, 10-2 MIAA) stayed perfect on the road in MIAA play with its fifth win in five tries.  Western (12-13 overall, 4-8 MIAA) dropped it's third straight contest.

The Bearcats swept the season series against the Griffons for the first time since the 2012 season.

Western stays home taking on Southwest Baptist Friday night and Missouri Southern Saturday night

Northwest remains on the road this weekend with matches at Lindenwood and at Central Missouri.

