Western Women fall on the road to Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. – (Courtesy of Griffon Athletics) Griffon Women's Basketball (2-3) fell on the road at Quincy by a score of 59-45 on Tuesday. The Griffons fell behind 24-8 after the first quarter and were not able to cut the lead to single digits for the remainder of the game.

NOTABLES

The Hawks used a hot-shooting first quarter to jump out to an early lead. Quincy shot 59 percent from the field with three made three pointers in the first.

Melia Richardson stopped the 14-0 Quincy run with a driving layup at the end of the first quarter.

Missouri Western played its best right out of halftime, outscoring the Hawks by seven in the third quarter. The Griffons out-rebounded Quincy 13-2 and held them to 36 percent shooting in the period.

The Griffons outscored Quincy 25-15 in a low-scoring second half.

The Griffons managed to cut the lead to 11 with 3:11 remaining.

Turnovers were a deciding factor, with the Griffons losing the turnover battle 23-13.

LEADERS

Katrina Roenfeldt scored double-digits for the fifth-straight game.

KeShara Scott tied for the team-high with 10 points.

Scott also led all players with nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western hosts the Fairfield Inn Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday.

The Griffons will play Saint Mary (1-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse.