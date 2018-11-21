Western Women's Basketball hosts free youth clinic Saturday

ST. JOSEPH — Western Women's Basketball hosts a free youth clinic this Saturday before the Fairfield Inn & Suites Thanksgiving Classic.
The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is free to girls in grades 2 through 8. All participants receive two free general admission tickets to Saturday's games in the MWSU Fieldhouse. No pre-registration is required.
