Western and Northwest represented among football post season awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both Western and Northwest football players earn All-MIAA honors in 2018. Sixteen Griffons were named All-MIAA following the team's 6-5 season. Missouri Western had eight offensive selections, seven defensive selections, and two on special teams.
Western had 17 total awards over the 16 players selected. Brandin Dandridge earned All-MIAA as both a returner and defensive back. All five starters on the offensive line received All-MIAA honors.
For Northwest, quarterback Braden Wright is the MIAA Freshman of Year and Bearcat football is represented by 17 players on the all-MIAA teams.
Wright passed for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 496 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns are the most by a freshman quarterback in Division II football. He is also one of eight Division II quarterbacks to pass for 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns and five or fewer interceptions.
MIAA Postseason Awards (Bold reflects Western or Northwest)
Offensive Player of the Year - Braxton Marstall - Emporia State
Defensive Player of the Year - Jose Delgado - Fort Hays State
Special Teams Player of the Year - Dante Brown - Fort Hays State
Freshman of the Year - Braden Wright - Northwest Missouri
Coach of the Year - Chris Brown - Fort Hays State
First-Team Offense
QB - Braxton Marstall - Emporia State
RB - Darrius Webb - Nebraska Kearney
WR - James Brania-Hopp - Washburn
WR - Kyrion Parker - Central Missouri
TE - Erik Henneman - Lindenwood
All-Purpose Back - Tucker Horak - Pittsburg State
OL - Derrick Puni - Central Missouri
OL - Zach Flott - Northwest Missouri
OL - Kyle Hinton - Washburn
OL - Hayden Eatinger - Missouri Western
OL - Ryan Dodd - Pittsburg State
OL - Noah Hammons - Central Oklahoma
OL - Tanner Owen - Northwest Missouri
K- Dante Brown - Fort Hays State
KR/PR - Brandin Dandridge - Missouri Western
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
First-Team Defense
DL- Austen Eskew - Northwest Missouri
DL - Simanu’a Thomas - Pittsburg State
DL - Jon Harris - Lindenwood
DL - Wyatt Parker - Fort Hays State
DL - Sam Roberts - Northwest Missouri
LB - Jose Delgado - Fort Hays State
LB - Derrick McGreevy - Washburn
LB - Sal Slivio - Nebraska Kearney
DB - Corey Ballentine - Washburn
DB - Doyin Jibowu - Fort Hays State
DB - O’Shay Harris - Central Oklahoma
DB - Anthony Lane - Northwest Missouri
P - Dante Brown - Fort Hays State
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
Second-Team Offense
QB - Braden Wright - Northwest Missouri
RB - Landon Nault - Emporia State
WR - Justin Brown - Emporia State
WR - Shawn Bane - Northwest Missouri
TE - Seth Hebert - Central Missouri
All-Purpose Back - Montrez Jackson - Nebraska Kearney
OL - Lucas Beddow - Lindenwood
OL - Tyler Stilwell - Central Oklahoma
OL - Amari Angram-Boldin - Fort Hays State
OL - Zach Thomas - Pittsburg State
OL - Austin Unterreiner - Emporia State
K - Tyler Basch - Missouri Western
KR/PR - Shawn Bane - Northwest Missouri
Second-Team Defense
DL - Tye Spies - Nebraska Kearney
DL - Justin Stewart - Central Oklahoma
DL - Parker Bass - Emporia State
DL - Malik Young - Fort Hays State
LB - Nick Hess - Northwest Missouri
LB - Austin Tillman - Washburn
LB - Jace McDown - Emporia State
DB - Jack Richards - Northwest Missouri
DB - Morgan Selemaea - Pittsburg State
DB - Connor Shedeed - Fort Hays State
DB - Brandin Dandridge - Missouri Western
DB - Dallas Vaughn - Nebraska Kearney
P - Perry Schmiedeler - Washburn
Third-Team Offense
QB - Jacob Mezera - Fort Hays State
RB - Devante Turner - Central Missouri
RB - Charles Tigner - Fort Hays State
WR - Layne Bieberle - Fort Hays State
WR - Lorenzo West - Pittsburg State
WR - Dustin Basks - Central Oklahoma
TE - Matt Wendelberger - Fort Hays State
OL - Shawn Rouse - Missouri Western
OL - Jake Heckler - Central Missouri
OL - Tanner Hale - Missouri Western
OL - Nick George - Central Oklahoma
OL - Romello Burke - Fort Hays State
OL - Ryan Spelhaug - Northwest Missouri
K - Jared Vincent - Pittsburg State
KR/PR - Corey Ballentine - Washburn
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
Third-Team Defense
DL - Sterling Swopes - Fort Hays State
DL - Eli Hooks - Central Oklahoma
DL - Uchenna Egwuonwu - Lindenwood
DL - Tyler Baska - Missouri Western
DL - Cole Morris - Pittsburg State
LB - Alex Figueroa - Central Oklahoma
LB - Darian Taylor - Pittsburg State
LB - Colton Lindsey - Central Oklahoma
LB - Drew Seers - Lindenwood
DB - Jabbar Miles - Missouri Western
DB - Malik Walker - Central Oklahoma
DB - Chama Pierre - Northwest Missouri
DB - Darrius Williams - Lindenwood
DB - KiAnte Hardin - Pittsburg State
P - Carter Anchors - Pittsburg State
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
Honorable Mention
Western: Dom Marino - QB, Shamar Griffith - RB, James Bailey, Jr. - RB, Jacob Olson - OL, Isaiah Colbert - OL, Kyle Dumler - DL, James Huskey - LB, Anthony Williams - LB, Sam Webb - DB,
Northwest: Isaiah Strayhorn - RB, Josh Caldwell - RB, Marqus Andrews - TE, Spencer Phillips - DL, Mike Ehlke - DL, Ben Althoff - LB
Related Content
- Western and Northwest represented among football post season awards
- Western falls to No. 5 Northwest Thursday
- Western Volleyball falls to Northwest Tuesday night
- Northwest Football ready to rebound against Emporia
- Northwest Football handles business against Emporia State
- Northwest football earns 6-seed in regional playoffs
- Western Football's next step toward the future
- Redemption season for Lathrop football
- Northwest tames Lindenwood Saturday
- Northwest football ready for 2018 after down year