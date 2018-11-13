Western and Northwest represented among football post season awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both Western and Northwest football players earn All-MIAA honors in 2018. Sixteen Griffons were named All-MIAA following the team's 6-5 season. Missouri Western had eight offensive selections, seven defensive selections, and two on special teams.

Western had 17 total awards over the 16 players selected. Brandin Dandridge earned All-MIAA as both a returner and defensive back. All five starters on the offensive line received All-MIAA honors.

For Northwest, quarterback Braden Wright is the MIAA Freshman of Year and Bearcat football is represented by 17 players on the all-MIAA teams.

Wright passed for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 496 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns are the most by a freshman quarterback in Division II football. He is also one of eight Division II quarterbacks to pass for 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns and five or fewer interceptions.

MIAA Postseason Awards (Bold reflects Western or Northwest)

Offensive Player of the Year - Braxton Marstall - Emporia State

Defensive Player of the Year - Jose Delgado - Fort Hays State

Special Teams Player of the Year - Dante Brown - Fort Hays State

Freshman of the Year - Braden Wright - Northwest Missouri

Coach of the Year - Chris Brown - Fort Hays State

First-Team Offense

QB - Braxton Marstall - Emporia State

RB - Darrius Webb - Nebraska Kearney

WR - James Brania-Hopp - Washburn

WR - Kyrion Parker - Central Missouri

TE - Erik Henneman - Lindenwood

All-Purpose Back - Tucker Horak - Pittsburg State

OL - Derrick Puni - Central Missouri

OL - Zach Flott - Northwest Missouri

OL - Kyle Hinton - Washburn

OL - Hayden Eatinger - Missouri Western

OL - Ryan Dodd - Pittsburg State

OL - Noah Hammons - Central Oklahoma

OL - Tanner Owen - Northwest Missouri

K- Dante Brown - Fort Hays State

KR/PR - Brandin Dandridge - Missouri Western

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

First-Team Defense

DL- Austen Eskew - Northwest Missouri

DL - Simanu’a Thomas - Pittsburg State

DL - Jon Harris - Lindenwood

DL - Wyatt Parker - Fort Hays State

DL - Sam Roberts - Northwest Missouri

LB - Jose Delgado - Fort Hays State

LB - Derrick McGreevy - Washburn

LB - Sal Slivio - Nebraska Kearney

DB - Corey Ballentine - Washburn

DB - Doyin Jibowu - Fort Hays State

DB - O’Shay Harris - Central Oklahoma

DB - Anthony Lane - Northwest Missouri

P - Dante Brown - Fort Hays State

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

Second-Team Offense

QB - Braden Wright - Northwest Missouri

RB - Landon Nault - Emporia State

WR - Justin Brown - Emporia State

WR - Shawn Bane - Northwest Missouri

TE - Seth Hebert - Central Missouri

All-Purpose Back - Montrez Jackson - Nebraska Kearney

OL - Lucas Beddow - Lindenwood

OL - Tyler Stilwell - Central Oklahoma

OL - Amari Angram-Boldin - Fort Hays State

OL - Zach Thomas - Pittsburg State

OL - Austin Unterreiner - Emporia State

K - Tyler Basch - Missouri Western

KR/PR - Shawn Bane - Northwest Missouri

Second-Team Defense

DL - Tye Spies - Nebraska Kearney

DL - Justin Stewart - Central Oklahoma

DL - Parker Bass - Emporia State

DL - Malik Young - Fort Hays State

LB - Nick Hess - Northwest Missouri

LB - Austin Tillman - Washburn

LB - Jace McDown - Emporia State

DB - Jack Richards - Northwest Missouri

DB - Morgan Selemaea - Pittsburg State

DB - Connor Shedeed - Fort Hays State

DB - Brandin Dandridge - Missouri Western

DB - Dallas Vaughn - Nebraska Kearney

P - Perry Schmiedeler - Washburn

Third-Team Offense

QB - Jacob Mezera - Fort Hays State

RB - Devante Turner - Central Missouri

RB - Charles Tigner - Fort Hays State

WR - Layne Bieberle - Fort Hays State

WR - Lorenzo West - Pittsburg State

WR - Dustin Basks - Central Oklahoma

TE - Matt Wendelberger - Fort Hays State

OL - Shawn Rouse - Missouri Western

OL - Jake Heckler - Central Missouri

OL - Tanner Hale - Missouri Western

OL - Nick George - Central Oklahoma

OL - Romello Burke - Fort Hays State

OL - Ryan Spelhaug - Northwest Missouri

K - Jared Vincent - Pittsburg State

KR/PR - Corey Ballentine - Washburn

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

Third-Team Defense

DL - Sterling Swopes - Fort Hays State

DL - Eli Hooks - Central Oklahoma

DL - Uchenna Egwuonwu - Lindenwood

DL - Tyler Baska - Missouri Western

DL - Cole Morris - Pittsburg State

LB - Alex Figueroa - Central Oklahoma

LB - Darian Taylor - Pittsburg State

LB - Colton Lindsey - Central Oklahoma

LB - Drew Seers - Lindenwood

DB - Jabbar Miles - Missouri Western

DB - Malik Walker - Central Oklahoma

DB - Chama Pierre - Northwest Missouri

DB - Darrius Williams - Lindenwood

DB - KiAnte Hardin - Pittsburg State

P - Carter Anchors - Pittsburg State

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

Honorable Mention

Western: Dom Marino - QB, Shamar Griffith - RB, James Bailey, Jr. - RB, Jacob Olson - OL, Isaiah Colbert - OL, Kyle Dumler - DL, James Huskey - LB, Anthony Williams - LB, Sam Webb - DB,

Northwest: Isaiah Strayhorn - RB, Josh Caldwell - RB, Marqus Andrews - TE, Spencer Phillips - DL, Mike Ehlke - DL, Ben Althoff - LB