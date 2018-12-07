Western basketball struggles in conference home opener against Lindenwood

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- Tough night for both Missouri Western men’s and women’s basketball teams as they lost to Lindenwood in the conference home opener.

The Western men lost 75-58, and the Western women lost 74-60.

In the men’s game the Griffon offense struggled early in the game. The Griffons missed nine of their first 10 shots and had seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game.

A bright spot for Missouri Western was Jalen Gant as had one of his best games of the season, scoring a season-high 14 points in 16 minutes. Gant shot 60 percent from the field and added six boards.

For the lady Griffons, they had their best shooting quarter in the first quarter, making 41 percent of their shots. Lindenwood shot an impressive 57 percent from the field, the best by a Missouri Western opponent this season.

The Griffons weren’t able to generate much offense in the second half and shot 37 percent from the field.

Western men and women will play the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday, with the women playing first at 2 p.m. and the men playing right after at 4 p.m. at the Looney complex.